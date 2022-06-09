Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku given green light to rejoin Inter Milan

What the papers say

Chelsea have told 29-year-old striker Romelu Lukaku he can rejoin former club Inter Milan on loan if finances line up, according to The Guardian. Lukaku previously played with the Italian side before returning to Chelsea last year and has recently fallen out of favour at the Premier League side despite the club breaking their transfer record by purchasing him for £97.5million last summer.

The Daily Mirror writes that Benfica forward Darwin Nunez has doubts about joining Manchester United because they will not be in the Champions League next season. The 22-year-old has also been linked with Liverpool.

Arsenal’s hopes of securing Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus have been hit, with The Times reporting the 25-year-old has been offered to Tottenham. The paper says Jesus is believed to want to stay in the Premier League and Arsenal are still quietly confident of persuading him to choose the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s hopes of securing Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus have been hit, according to The Times (Martin Rickett/PA)

On other news at Arsenal, The Sun reports they have been offered the chance to sign 26-year-old Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji. Akanji has been given the go ahead to leave and his representatives are targeting the English top flight.

Social media round-up

His current deal ends in one month's time…— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 8, 2022 See more

Liverpool immersed in Darwin Nunez transfer talks over complicated club record deal | @MaddockMirrorhttps://t.co/gGSM1B0CTcpic.twitter.com/dYYe1FO2Ce— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 8, 2022 See more

Players to watch

Gareth Bale: The 32-year-old Wales striker has been linked to Madrid-based Getafe, but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Bale’s agent has dismissed it.

Ibrahim Sangere: Sky Sports reports the 24-year-old PSV Eindhoven midfielder is being monitored by Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle.