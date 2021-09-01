Football rumours: The deadline day deals that did not come off

What the papers say

Anthony Martial was the subject of last-minute transfer talks between Manchester United and Lyon on deadline day but rejected the move, L’Equipe reports. The French forward had been expected to leave Old Trafford after a moderate campaign last season followed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s return. But while Lyon were keen on a loan deal, Martial turned down the offer.

In contrast, midfielder Donny Van De Beek had been eager to leave United for a loan spell at Everton, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer denied the move, according to AD in the Netherlands. The 24-year-old is said to be disgruntled due to limited opportunities at United recently, and again his prospects for more time looked to take a blow after Ronaldo’s arrival. Everton topped a list of potential loaners, but Solskjaer opted to keep Van De Beek on hand.

England’s Kieran Trippier will be staying in Madrid (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kieran Trippier had been linked with a move from Atletico Madrid to United, but will be staying in LaLiga. This came after Atletico rejected United’s £18million bid for the England right-back, according to Sport1. Missing Trippier is said to have prompted Solskjaer to stop the mooted transfer of defender Diogo Dalot to Borussia Dortmund.

Newcastle chose not to sign Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury after loan negotiations between the two clubs reached an impasse, the Leicester Mercury reports. The 23-year-old was said to be keen to move after enduring limited opportunities with the Foxes recently. Leicester were said to have given the green light for the move but Newcastle backed away after the proposed deal ran into unspecified “problems”.

Adam Traore’s hoped-for move to Tottenham fell through (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Adama Traore had appeared poised to switch from Wolves to Tottenham but the clubs could not agree on a fee, The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old Spain international wanted to reunite with former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo. But while Spurs offered £30m for him, Wolves demanded £50m.

Players to watch

Jesse Lingard: The 28-year-old is another staying at Manchester United, after West Ham refused to meet the £25m asking price for the midfielder who starred on loan for the Hammers last season.

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard will be staying at the club despite interest from West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)

Boubacar Kamara: The 21-year-old midfielder remains at Marseille despite a late move from Wolves, The Athletic reports.

Renato Sanches: Wolves also pursued the 24-year-old midfielder but could not make a deal with Lille, The Athletic says.