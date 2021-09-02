Football rumours: Will Cristiano Ronaldo be the bait for Erling Haaland?

What the papers say

With deadline day over a familiar race has started up again – the quest to sign Erling Haaland – with Manchester United framed as front-runners. While Cristiano Ronaldo was the biggest name involved in a Premier League transfer in the just-closed window, ESPN says his return to United serves a double purpose in that the club hopes it will help them lure Haaland next summer. Haaland is said to be a huge admirer of Ronaldo and this may tip the balance United’s way ahead of other interested clubs including Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.

Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma looks likely to leave Brighton in January, according to the Daily Mirror. Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are set to engage in a three-way tussle for the 25-year-old, who has become a mainstay with the Seagulls since joining from Lille in 2018. Bissouma was said to be the subject of interest from several clubs in the summer window. None were prepared to stump up the £40million price tag at this stage, but that is expected to change in January.

Chelsea’s Malang Sarr may yet secure a loan spell (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has been “left in limbo”, according to the Daily Mail, after his proposed loan move to Bundesliga side Greuther Furth collapsed on deadline day. The 22-year-old even went to Germany to complete a medical, but the two clubs ultimately could not agree a deal, reportedly due to wages. Chelsea may now explore the option of loaning Sarr to Russia or Turkey, countries whose transfer window is still open.

Barcelona are set to keep pursuing RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo despite missing him on deadline day, Mundo Deportivo reports. Barca weighed in with a £50million offer for the midfielder but it was not enough to seal a deal, with the Bundesliga side valuing him at £65m. Barcelona are tipped to regroup and come back for him in January.

Interest in Djed Spence failed to produce a transfer from Middlesbrough on deadline day (Martin Rickett/PA)

Another potential deadline day deal that fell through has left English right-back Djed Spence at Middlesbrough, according to the Northern Echo. Leicester, Southampton and Nottingham Forest all made offers for the 21-year-old but none could reach an agreement with the Championship club.

Social media round-up

Arsenal's summer transfer window rated as Mikel Arteta secures six new signingshttps://t.co/ptSfwqsc2Dpic.twitter.com/b0sbV89aru— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 1, 2021 See more

Ed Woodward 'played a key role' in Man Utd landing Ronaldo, Varane and Sancho transfers https://t.co/6nHHVgk5y4pic.twitter.com/sUvZvwenux— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) September 1, 2021 See more

Players to watch

Emerson Royal: The 22-year-old Brazilian defender has been assured by Nuno Espirito Santo he will play a key role in the Tottenham team following his deadline day signing, Marca reports.

Spain’s Saul Niguez, who has joined Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Saul Niguez: The 26-year-old Spain midfielder will wear the number 17 shirt for Chelsea after joining on loan from Atletico Madrid on deadline day, the Daily Star says.