Forest Green successfully get Ebou Adams’ red card overturned

Forest Green have successfully appealed against Ebou Adams’ dismissal in Saturday’s home win against Colchester.

Adams was shown a straight red card just before half-time for his challenge on Josh Doherty, but the Football Association has overturned the decision and the midfielder is available for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two game at Stevenage.

An FA statement read: “Ebrima Adams will be available for Forest Green Rovers FC’s next three games after a claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld by an independent Regulatory Commission.

“The midfielder was sent off for serious foul play on Saturday [27/02/21] during a game against Colchester United FC in the EFL League Two.”