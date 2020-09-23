Forest sign Scotland defender Scott McKenna from Aberdeen

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Scotland defender Scott McKenna from Aberdeen.

The centre-back moves to the City Ground for what Aberdeen said was a record transfer fee for the Scottish club, believed to be around £3m.

McKenna, 23, came through the Dons’ youth ranks, making more than 100 appearances.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said on the club website: “Scott is clearly a player who has approached his career to date in the correct manner and quite rightly, he has now got his reward.

“We have had the benefit of this in our first team and whilst from a football perspective it is sore to lose a player of his quality, we felt this was the right time for Scott to move on.

“He has had a real football education at our club and he always approaches his work in a correct and professional manner.

“Scott is exactly the type of player and person we strive to develop at Aberdeen and is the ideal role model for other young players.

“Like any of the players that leave we always keep an eye on their progress with a sense of pride and I’ve not doubt he will go on to have a great career.”

The arrival of McKenna follows on from Forest’s signing of veteran midfielder Harry Arter from Bournemouth.