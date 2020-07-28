Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Danny Rogers signs for Kilmarnock
By PA Staff
Kilmarnock have completed the signing of goalkeeper Danny Rogers following a successful trial spell.
The 26-year-old has played in three pre-season friendlies and could make his competitive debut in Saturday’s Scottish Premiership opener against Hibernian at Easter Road.
The Irishman was released by Aberdeen this summer after making four first-team appearances for the Dons but he has played almost 150 times on loan spells with Airdrie, Dumbarton, Falkirk, St Mirren and Morton.
Rogers told Kilmarnock’s website: “I’m delighted to join Killie and as soon as the opportunity came up, I knew it was where I wanted to be.
“It’s a big club with big ambitions and I’m delighted to be part of that.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.