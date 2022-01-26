Former Celtic chairman Fergus McCann pays tribute to ‘incredible’ Wim Jansen
By PA Staff published
Former Celtic chairman and managing director Fergus McCann paid tribute to Wim Jansen and his “incredible” career following the death of the ex-Hoops manager on Tuesday.
McCann was in charge of the Parkhead club when former Feyenoord and Holland player Jansen led Celtic to the league and league cup double in 1997/98.
Jansen, who left almost immediately after stopping Old Firm rivals Rangers making it 10 in a row, died aged 75.
McCann released a statement which read: “I am very sorry to hear of Wim’s passing.
“He had an incredible career. Winning the European Cup with Feyenoord and playing in two World Cup Finals in ’74 and ’78.
“And of course, being the head coach of Celtic and winning the league title in a very significant year.
“My thoughts are with his wife Coby and family. May he rest in peace.”
