Former Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald returns to football with Dundee United

Barnsley v Fulham – Sky Bet Championship – Oakwell
(Image credit: Richard Sellers)

Former Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald has returned to football with Dundee United following a kidney transplant.

The 33-year-old sat out the 2020/21 season due to a serious illness and his brother Fraser donated a kidney so McDonald could have surgery last May.

The former Dundee, Burnley, Sheffield United and Wolves player, who has five Scotland caps, returned to training in October and has been with United throughout January.

