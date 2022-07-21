Former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest
By PA Staff published
Former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard has signed for Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest.
The 29-year-old, who left Old Trafford after his contract expired this summer, had also been linked with West Ham – where he spent half a season on loan in 2021, and Everton.
#WelcomeJLingz 🤩— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 21, 2022
Lingard is the 11th signing made by Forest as they prepare for their first season in the top flight in 23 years.
He made 22 appearances for Manchester United last season, but only four of those were starts.
Lingard will link up at the City Ground with former Red Devils team-mate Dean Henderson, who joined on loan earlier this month.
