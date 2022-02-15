Former Rangers winger Brandon Barker joins Reading for rest of season

Reading have confirmed the signing of former Rangers winger Brandon Barker until the end of the season.

The deal comes after the 25-year-old impressed on trial with Reading after the mutual ending of his contract with the Scottish champions at the end of January.

A product of Manchester City’s academy, Barker has also had previous loan spells at Rotherham, Preston and Oxford.

Royals manager Veljko Paunovic told the club website: “I am very pleased to welcome Brandon to Reading on a three-month contract that is the right opportunity for both the player and the club.

“During his time training with us at Bearwood Park, he has shown us his ability, his hunger and the positive attitude he can bring to this squad for the final three months of the season and I am looking forward to integrating him quickly into our squad.”