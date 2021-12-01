Four hat-tricks and 10 different scorers – England’s 20-0 Latvia win in numbers
By PA Staff
England Women were in record-breaking mood as they thrashed Latvia 20-0 in their World Cup qualifier in Doncaster on Wednesday.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the numbers behind their victory.
20 – England’s stunning goal tally, a new national record that eclipses their previous biggest win of 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.
48 – Ellen White’s new England record goals total following her hat-trick in the rout.
4 – Number of players who hit hat-tricks. Lauren Hemp netted four times while White, Beth Mead and substitute Alessia Russo all grabbed three.
10 – Different players to get on the scoresheet. Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Jess Carter, Bethany England, Jill Scott and Jordan Nobbs were the other players to strike.
- Played: 6
- Won: 6
- Goals for: 53
- Goals against: 0
6 – Assists in the game for Stanway.
53 – The total number of goals England have now scored, without reply, in winning the opening six matches of their World Cup qualifying campaign.
