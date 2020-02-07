FPL Gameweek 26 tips: New boys Bergwijn and Samatta worth a punt

The January transfer window saw plenty of top flight arrivals, and two of them might just be perfect for your Fantasy Premier League squad.

Meanwhile two more familiar faces are highly recommended if it’s clean sheets, blocks and saves your team is in need of.

PA has developed a Transfer Score metric, with a player’s form accounting for 50 per cent of the rating and the rest made up by cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR).

These are the players whose Transfer Scores put them at the top of the pile this week.

Backing Bergwijn

Steven Bergwijn came flying out of the traps on his Tottenham debut, scoring a beautiful goal to help his side to a 2-0 victory against Manchester City.

With 10 FPL points from his first game the young midfielder has a slightly skewed form score, but his low ownership (1.3%) and reasonable cost (£7.5m) also make him an appealing prospect.

Elsewhere Jordan Henderson isn’t famed for his FPL point-scoring ability, but with two goals and two assists in his last three games, the Liverpool midfielder has moved into view.

Combined with a low ownership (2.3%) and a favourable fixture list (Liverpool won’t play another traditional top six side until April) the Englishman could surprise a few as spring rolls around.

What Samatta?

Mbwana Samatta might have been on the losing side when his new team Aston Villa took on Bournemouth, but a goal for the new striker offered fans a glimpse of what could be.

The 27-year-old costs just £6m too and has a low ownership of 0.2%, but with tough games on the horizon as well as a blank in gameweek 28, be wary.

Chris Wood might be a better shout having found goalscoring form for Burnley, notching three in five after scoring just one in seven beforehand.

And while Shane Long isn’t exactly in a purple patch right now, he has some favourable fixtures and a low price – he might just be worth a gamble.

Go for Gomez

Joe Gomez might not have the reputation of his defensive partner Virgil van Dijk, but his inclusion in the side has coincided with a glut of clean sheets for the Reds.

The England international has returned to Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI and has now begun 10 league games in a row – the Reds have achieved nine of their 11 league clean sheets in that time.

At just £5.3m and with four games rated just two on the FPL’s Fixture Difficulty Ranking system, Gomez is the solid defender your team can’t do without.

Federico Fernandez and Ben Mee both score 68 on our system, with almost identical scores for form, cost, ownership and fixture difficulty.

All about Alisson

With Gomez and Henderson contenders, it will come as no surprise to see goalkeeper Alisson also scoring well.

The Brazilian has benefited from those clean sheets, adding bonus points after registering an assist against Manchester United, and scoring highly for fixture difficulty also.

If it’s a cheaper option you’re after however, Burnley’s Nick Pope (£4.7m) and Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson (£5.1m) score almost as well for form as the Anfield stopper, with more favourable scores for price.

Any of these men would be more than worthy of a place in between the sticks in your FPL XI.