FPL tips: Are Norwich a treasure trove of FPL bargains?

After 10 games this season, Norwich had amassed just two points, but four games later they have put together a run of results which give their season hope.

But how good have they actually been?

Threat is a metric introduced by the FPL to measure the quality of the chances a player enjoys in front of goal, with a score of around 100 usually accounting for a goal’s worth of chances.

By looking at how much Threat a team scored and allowed during a game, one can better understand whether their result aligned with the strength of their performance.

Norwich and Tottenham are two teams who look to be improving, while Newcastle’s struggles are backed up by the data.

Norwich gritty

Newly promoted Norwich have added eight points in four games thanks to two wins and two draws, keeping hopes of retaining their Premier League status alive.

The Canaries conceded just 62 and 66 Threat respectively in their last two games, while they registered their two best Threat scores of the season in the same games with tallies of 179 and 205.

Dean Smith’s team are unlikely to become every FPL manager’s go-to for transfers, but the low value of his players means the East Anglian side could be ripe for bargains.

At the back, defender Grant Hanley comes in at just £4.4million and 0.2 per cent ownership, and a goal and a clean sheet in his last three produced 18 FPL points.

Teemu Pukki, meanwhile, has scored three goals in his last four appearances for City – the striker ranks ninth for Threat among all forwards in the division, while his £5.9m price could make him the perfect third striker.

Time for Tottenham?

Tottenham appear to have steadied themselves since Antonio Conte was installed as their new manager, with a draw and two wins prompting optimism in some parts.

Against Brentford, Spurs backed up their 2-0 win with 220 Threat scored and just 88 Threat conceded, their second best defensive performance of the season.

With Norwich, Brighton and Leicester next up, the opportunity for FPL points could be approaching for Spurs owners.

Son Heung-min scored his first league goal of the Conte era against Brentford – at £10.4m, does the midfielder have it in him to justify his value?

Meanwhile, Sergio Reguilon has added almost half of his FPL points under Conte, clocking up 26 in three games courtesy of a goal, an assist and two clean sheets.

One for sorrow

They say seeing one magpie signifies sorrow – one red card and one point earned against relegation strugglers Norwich will certainly not have brought smiles to the faces of Newcastle fans.

The Magpies have failed to win a game this season and passed up arguably their best opportunity yet against the Canaries – they sit bottom on seven points after 14 games.

With the worst defence in the division, Newcastle actually boast a more potent attack than Spurs according to goals scored, with 16 so far this term.

Allan Saint-Maximin, then, could still be of interest at £6.9m and 59 FPL points courtesy of three goals and four assists.

Meanwhile, Callum Wilson has scored five goals and registered 44 FPL points at £7.4m – are either worth a punt with new manager Eddie Howe at the wheel?