FPL tips: Are these players overdue a goal?

While Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Son Heung-min and Patrick Bamford have proved popular FPL picks this season thanks to their goalscoring exploits, some players have yet to find their shooting boots.

That does not necessarily mean they aren’t worth a look for your team though – if goals are just around the corner, they could prove to be good buy-low candidates.

Of all players who are yet to get off the mark this season, West Ham’s Tomas Soucek has taken the most shots with 16.

And according to the FPL’s own Threat metric, which measures the quality of chances a player has had, he is unlucky not to have found the net so far – he ranks 10th among all midfielders.

At £4.9 million he is a relatively attractive option, especially with fixtures against struggling Fulham and Sheffield United coming up.

Aston Villa’s Trezeguet – who is owned by less than 1% of FPL managers – could be another fruitful option for your midfield.

With 10 shots to his name so far, he ranks 18th among the the game’s 237 midfielders for Threat – and racked up an individual Threat score of 69 last time out against Southampton.

Trezeguet scored against Arsenal last season (Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA)

Intriguingly he faces Arsenal this weekend – against whom the Egypt international scored in July.

Among players who have already netted this season, Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic is in the midst of the league’s longest drought in terms of shots taken.

He has not scored since netting twice in the 4-3 loss to Leeds in gameweek two – despite taking 20 shots in the interim.

The £5.8 million striker notched up two assists against West Brom last weekend, though, and ranks eighth in terms of Threat among forwards.

He will face West Ham and Everton in his next two fixtures.

Two Manchester City midfielders – Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne – also look to be due a goal having gone 14 and 13 shots respectively without scoring.

Of the two Mahrez is offering the greater Threat and at £8.3 million could prove an attractive option – but managers should be aware City’s next two fixtures are against Liverpool and Tottenham.