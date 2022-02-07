FPL tips: Does this list of goal-hungry shot hogs contain a differential?

Could a list of shot-hungry footballers hold the key to the next FPL differential?

By analysing a list of players with the most shots since their last Premier League goal (minimum 10 career goals) we can see which players are desperately trying to break onto the radar.

The benefit of this is that these players have fallen out of the collective FPL consciousness, and therefore have – in most cases – extremely low ownerships.

The player with the most shots since their last goal on our list is Southampton’s Nathan Redmond, who has had something of a modest season.

(PA graphic)

The English winger has six FPL assists this term but no goals, with 38 efforts since his last goal in April 2021.

The £5.9m man is owned by just 0.2 per cent of managers as a result, but has in fact returned attacking points in his last two appearances.

Redmond has never really been prolific on the pitch, but with 26 goals in his last six seasons he was good for an average of more than four goals a term.

The Saints aren’t exactly lighting up the Premier League this season either with just 26 goals in 22 games, but recent draws against Tottenham and Manchester City may encourage bosses to take a chance on Redmond.

Speaking of the reigning Premier League champions, City’s Gabriel Jesus has played more than 1,300 minutes in the league this term, but has been unable to stamp his authority on the striker’s position.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

The Brazilian has managed two goals and seven assists this season, amounting to 71 FPL points – for his price point of £8.5m that’s not really enough to keep bosses interested.

And yet Jesus has taken 32 shots on goal since his last successful effort in September, pointing to a player who is not yet down or out.

Furthermore, the forward ranks third for Creativity and sixth for Threat among players in his position this term – might he prove a crucial asset in the title race?

Two defenders attempting to recapture former glories also feature in our top five: Eric Dier and Seamus Coleman.

Dier’s categorisation as a defender initially appeared to have enhanced his popularity as a player who not only got into advanced positions occasionally, but who would also earn more points from clean sheets.

(Nick Potts/PA)

Alas, while the England man has earned five clean sheets in his last nine appearances, he has just one assist and no goals to his name this season despite 29 shots since his last goal, which came in 2019.

At £4.6m and 5.4 per cent ownership, however, Dier may well be of interest to those impressed by Antonio Conte’s arrival, while his ability to score a handful of goals in previous seasons shows he has what it takes.

Coleman, meanwhile, has managed no goals since 2019 either – combined with Everton’s lacklustre season and a hamstring injury, the defender is now owned by well under one per cent of bosses.

At 33 years old and with the Toffees winless in five, Frank Lampard’s arrival as manager might be the last chance for Coleman – who has had 26 shots since his last goal – to once again become an FPL favourite.