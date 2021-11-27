FPL tips: England’s young Lions well set for the winter

Three young England stars look ready to take the Fantasy Premier League by storm ahead of gameweek 13 of the season.

That’s according to the PA news agency’s Transfer Score at least, which combines form, cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR) to rate players’ chances of being an FPL success.

Ramsdale to rebound?

Aaron Ramsdale faced his toughest game in an Arsenal shirt when the Gunners travelled to Anfield to face Liverpool, conceding four goals as the Reds gave the visitors a reality check.

The England goalkeeper responded positively in his post-match interview however, and his Transfer Score of 59 makes him the joint-highest rated goalkeeper going into GW13.

Ramsdale secured points returns of 10 and seven before the Anfield mauling, keeping clean sheets against Leicester and Watford, while he has made 14 saves in his last three games.

His Transfer Score is further boosted by a low price of £4.8m and a reasonably low ownership of around 12 per cent, offering some differential potential.

Mikel Arteta’s side meanwhile face Newcastle, Manchester United, Everton and Southampton next – a not unkind run of games.

Go Go Gallagher

Crystal Palace’s Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has thrown his name into the England hat after a string of fine performances in the league.

The 21-year-old has four goals and five assists so far this season, while two goals and two assists in his last three make him one of the form midfielders.

His Transfer Score of 67 reflects this, rating highly for form, price and with favourable fixtures against Aston Villa and Leeds to come.

Gallagher ranks ninth for Creativity and eighth for Threat among midfielders this season, suggesting his goal contributions have been thoroughly deserved.

Defence to attack

Leading the way with the highest Transfer Score of the week however is Blues defender Reece James, who is fast making a name for himself among FPL bosses.

James’ Transfer Score of 79 is the result of a run of form which has seen him notch three goals, two assists and three clean sheets in his last four games.

In that time the England full-back has banked 53 FPL points, including all three bonus points in each of his last three league fixtures.

James also rates highly for price while he appears to have nailed down a place in a defence which has conceded just four goals in the league and sits top of the division with 29 points after 12 games.