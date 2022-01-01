FPL tips: Managers flock to West Ham duo ahead of double gameweek

The rearranged Premier League schedule has produced a winter double gameweek, and managers have flocked to West Ham’s best and brightest in the hope of achieving double points.

Three teams – Everton, West Ham and Brentford – will play twice in gameweek 21, but it is the Hammers who look the best option.

With Crystal Palace and Norwich their opponents, West Ham go into the bumper week off the back of a thumping 4-1 win against Watford too.

Brilliant Bowen

(Tim Goode/PA)

Jarrod Bowen has seen his ownership increase by more than 225,000 managers ahead of GW21.

The 25-year-old roared to the top of the assist charts after creating three goals in West Ham’s win against Watford, notching 14 points as a result.

The £6.6m man is ranked fourth among midfielders for Threat and 14th for Creativity so far this season – he has three goals and 11 assists to his name already.

Bowen is no flat-track bully either, with attacking returns against Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United this season.

Elsewhere, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min has proved popular, with the goals beginning to flow under Antonio Conte.

The Spurs man ranks in the top 10 for Threat and Creativity among midfielders this season, while he has registered either a goal or an assist in each of his last five games.

And Leeds’ Raphinha has enjoyed an ownership bump as well after a run of three goals and an assist in five games.

At £6.5m the midfielder has games against Burnley, West Ham and Newcastle to come.

All hail Michail

(Tim Goode/PA)

Another popular Hammer ahead of GW21 is Michail Antonio, who showed glimpses of his early-season form in GW19 and GW20.

Antonio scored four and assisted four in the first three games of the season, registering a whopping 40 FPL points in that time.

He has added just 45 points since then, but a goal against Southampton in GW19 and an assist against Watford in GW20 demonstrated he is still a threat.

In fact, Antonio is the top-ranked striker for both Threat and Creativity this season, while he registered Threat scores of 70 and 66 in his last two games.

At £7.8m he remains reasonably priced, and looks set to reach double figures for goals and assists with seven and six respectively.

Elsewhere, Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis saw his ownership rise by around 100,000 ahead of GW21 thanks to a run of form which belies his £6.1m price tag.

Dennis has five goals and three assists in his last six games, and also looks capable of reaching double figures for goals and assists.

At double Dennis’ price, Harry Kane has scored three goals in three games meanwhile.

Tottenham face Dennis’ Watford in GW21 – which popular striker will come out on top in the London clash?