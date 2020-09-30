FPL tips: Managers make swift judgements on new arrivals

After three weeks of Premier League action it’s safe to say that many Fantasy Premier League managers have already made their minds up on some sides’ new signings.

Aston Villa’s new number one goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is one man who could not have hoped for a brighter start, resulting in a net total of more than 100,000 bringing him into their squads this week.

This time last year Martinez was living in the shadow of Arsenal’s Bernd Leno as the Gunners’ number two, but after playing a key role in the north London side’s FA Cup victory, sealed a £20 million move to the midlands.

In his first two league games with last season’s relegation strugglers, the Argentinian has kept two clean sheets and made one penalty save for 19 FPL points – no wonder his lowly price has already risen to £4.6m.

Tottenham’s Matt Doherty has been less fortunate in his first few games, having moved from Wolves for £15 million in the summer.

Doherty became one of the game’s best options last season with four goals and eight assists from defence, as well as 12 clean sheets.

However, he has failed to register any one of those so far this season, and has received a booking to boot.

Priced at £6m at the start of the season, he is considered a premium defender, and has been sold by a net total of more than 100,000 bosses as a result.

Doherty’s new side lost on the opening day to an Everton team rejuvenated in part by the arrival of the 2014 World Cup top scorer James Rodriguez.

The Colombian has only registered attacking returns in one of the Toffees’ three league games so far, earning 12 points against West Brom, but his reasonable price and considerable promise have led a net total of more than 150,000 to add him to their squad this week.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin firing on all cylinders up front, Rodriguez could be the man to cash in on assists.

From one blue side to another, Chelsea’s star signing Timo Werner has yet to notch a goal in his first three games in the Premier League, prompting almost half a million managers (net) to sell the forward ahead of GW4.

Werner scored 28 goals in 34 games in the Bundesliga last season, but has returned just nine FPL points so far despite 270 minutes on the pitch.

The 24-year-old German certainly has time before alarm bells start ringing, and he has netted in the League Cup for the Blues, but Tammy Abraham will loom large in the background should goals not be forthcoming in the league.