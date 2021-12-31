FPL tips: Midfield alternatives can be found in north London

North London could provide midfield options in 2022, with players from Arsenal and Tottenham full of potential.

The PA news agency’s Transfer Score metric combines form, cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR) into one figure.

The result is a rough guide which hints at those players who could make useful FPL additions over the coming gameweeks.

Ahead of gameweek 21 two players from Tottenham make the list of recommended midfielders, both scoring 77: Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura.

Son represents the proven option, with double figures for goals and assists in each of the last two seasons.

At £10.5million his past exploits are reflected in his value, while four goals and two assists in his last six games mean he gets full marks for form.

Son ranks fifth for Creativity and seventh for Threat among midfielders and has 102 FPL points so far this season.

And while his price and ownership (around 26 per cent) bring his Transfer Score down, games against Watford and Arsenal may tempt some bosses.

(Glyn Kirk/PA)

Son’s team-mate Moura is a less proven option, having only reached 10 goals once in the Premier League.

He could however make for a decent differential, scoring well for price (£6.5m) and ownership (four per cent) in the Transfer Score.

Furthermore, his form is encouraging for a player of his value – Moura earned 17 FPL points thanks to a goal and two assists against Crystal Palace recently, while he also scored against Norwich in GW15.

With Spurs unbeaten since October and new manager Antonio Conte at the helm, Moura will be keen to make an impression.

But the top Transfer Score of the week among midfielders goes to Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard.

(Mike Egerton/PA)

The 23-year-old has added an end product to his game this winter after a quiet start to life in the Premier League.

His last six games in the division have yielded three goals and three assists as Arsenal put themselves in with a chance of a top-four finish thanks to a number of wins.

Odegaard scores well for cost (£5.6m) and ownership – however, games against Manchester City, Tottenham and Burnley make for a tricky fixture list.

If Arsenal are to finish near the top of the table – and if Odegaard is to be considered an FPL must-have – the Norwegian will need to bring his recent form into those difficult games.