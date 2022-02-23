FPL tips: Saints ready to go marching into your FPL squad

A superb run of individual and collective performances has transformed Southampton’s players from unappealing FPL prospects to mouthwatering potential signings.

In particular, the Saints’ underlying numbers from their 2-0 win against Everton during gameweek 26 of the season were particularly impressive.

Threat is a metric introduced by the FPL to measure the quality of the opportunities a player has to score, with a total of around 100 usually accounting for a goal’s worth of chances.

And this week Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were among the top performers according to the data.

Saints marching once again

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Southampton’s 2-0 win against the Toffees caps a four-game run which has seen them take points from games against Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

They not only took three points and a clean sheet against Frank Lampard’s side, but outscored their opponents for Threat by 310 to 80, a significant margin.

Defender Kyle Walker-Peters was their highest scoring individual with a Threat score of 60 against Everton, but other Saints players might make for better FPL investments.

James Ward-Prowse for example is the only Southampton player with more than 100 points so far this term, his six goals and four assists propelling him to 102.

The central midfielder ranks second for Creativity among all midfielders in the league meanwhile, and has registered two double figures points returns in his last eight appearances.

(Adam Davy/PA)

The set piece expert is priced at jut £6.5m, not bad for a midfielder, while his 5.5 per cent ownership makes him a differential option too.

Elsewhere at St Mary’s, Che Adams‘ performances have earned him a small following with 2.5 per cent of managers backing the striker.

Adams has two goals and an assist in his last three Premier League games, while his £6.9m price tag makes him a feasible second or third striker option.

With Southampton’s upcoming fixture list including games against Norwich, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Watford, Burnley and Leeds, now may be the best time to jump on the bandwagon.

Tight at the top

(Martin Rickett/PA)

For those interested in the battle for the Premier League title, Manchester City can count themselves unlucky to have lost 3-2 to Tottenham on Saturday.

The reigning champions outscored their opponents by a considerable 279 to 98 in the Threat charts, suggesting a 3-1 win for the hosts would have been more reflective of the game.

City have dropped five points in their last four matches, while upcoming clashes against Everton, Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Brighton will be crucial in their bid to stay at the top of the league.

Title rivals Liverpool meanwhile were given a scare by relegation strugglers Norwich this weekend, but their 3-1 triumph was more than deserved according to the numbers.

The Reds outscored their opponents by 371 to 54 in terms of Threat, while their star player returned 10 FPL points and a very impressive set of metric scores.

Mohamed Salah managed to score 109 for Threat and 69.3 for Creativity against the Canaries, only the second time he has managed more than 50 for both in the same game this term.