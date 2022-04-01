FPL tips: Six differential options who had successful international breaks

The international break gave Premier League players a chance to shine with their national teams, with some hinting at their FPL potential by getting involved in the goals.

By looking at players with low ownership, we have compiled a list of footballers who might surprise a few if they can replicate their international form.

Do any of these national team performers appeal with just a handful of gameweeks left in the season?

Martin Odegaard

(John Walton/PA)

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard has made a positive impression on the club faithful this season, but with five goals and three assists his ownership is just 5.9 per cent.

The Norwegian midfielder has just one goal and no assists in his last nine league appearances, but managed two assists in Norway’s 9-0 win against Armenia as well as a goal in a 2-0 win against Slovakia.

Odegaard’s Arsenal face Crystal Palace and Brighton next, while at £5.5m it wouldn’t break the bank to add the 23-year-old to your squad.

Steven Bergwijn

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Tottenham’s Steven Bergwijn has only played around 500 minutes in the league for Spurs this term, and as such his ownership is just 0.4 per cent among FPL bosses.

However, the Dutch international managed three goals during the break, notching against Germany and Denmark in a successful spell.

Bergwijn costs £5.9m, and in their final nine league games this season his Tottenham side can look forward to seven games rated two out of five by the Fixture Difficulty Rating system.

Christian Eriksen

(Joe Giddens/PA)

Christian Eriksen‘s football comeback continues to pick up steam after the Brentford midfielder scored in both of Denmark’s games during the break.

The 30-year-old scored against Serbia and the Netherlands, while he picked up an assist for the Bees in gameweek 29 against Burnley.

Eriksen costs £5.5m and is owned by 0.4 per cent of managers, while Brentford face Chelsea next.

Raheem Sterling

(Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling has scored 10 goals and registered three assists this season, but is owned by just 2.4 per cent of managers due in part to his £10.5m price tag.

The England forward showed his attacking prowess during England’s 3-0 win against Ivory Coast on Tuesday, scoring one and assisting one as England made it two wins from two.

Sterling scored a hat-trick against Norwich as recently as GW25, but has missed both of City’s most recent league fixtures.

Joshua King

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Watford’s Joshua King scored a hat-trick against Everton in GW9, but has been unable to build on that performance since then.

The £5.7m forward did manage a hat-trick for Norway, however, this week, netting three against Armenia.

King is owned by around four per cent of bosses, but with Liverpool (a) up next, another hat-trick may be a stretch.

Leandro Trossard

(Adam Davy/PA)

Leandro Trossard has taken 20 shots since his last Premier League goal, but managed to stick the ball in the net while on international duty for Belgium.

The Brighton midfielder scored in Belgium’s 3-0 win against Burkina Faso, while the Seagulls face bottom side Norwich next in the league.

Should his international goal open the floodgates in the domestic game, Trossard would be a bargain at £5.9m and 1.3 per cent ownership.