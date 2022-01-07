FPL tips: Three players who could yield huge points in next double gameweek

With another double gameweek on the horizon, FPL managers will be wondering which double delight to turn to when the league resumes.

Eight teams will be in action twice in gameweek 22, but it is Manchester United, Leicester and Watford whose fixtures look the friendliest.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out one player from each team who could be worth bringing into your squad, and even handing the captaincy to.

Multiple Maddisons

(Tim Goode/PA)

James Maddison had a quiet start to the season but looks to be finding his best form at the mid-point of the campaign.

The Englishman has scored four goals and registered five assists in his last six appearances, managing to return double figures for FPL points on four occasions in that period.

At £6.9m his points have come cheaply too, while at 8.7 per cent selection he is yet to be widely backed and represents something of a differential.

Leicester are difficult to predict this season – their five most recent games show they have beaten Liverpool but lost to Aston Villa.

With two fixtures in GW22 however – one against relegation strugglers Burnley and the other against Tottenham – the Foxes will have two bites of the cherry to get it right.

Two Ronnies

(Martin Rickett/PA)

At £12.5m Cristiano Ronaldo has been unable to live up to his FPL price tag for much of this season, with just 82 points to his name.

However, a recent run of form and games against Aston Villa and Brentford in GW22 could see a number of managers bring him back into their squads.

The Manchester United forward has scored five goals and registered three assists since GW10, including a brace against Arsenal and a 12-point haul against Burnley in GW20.

Ranking second for Threat among forwards, the Portuguese has returned double figures for points on four occasions this season.

United will be looking to respond to their 1-0 defeat against Wolves and, with just one clean sheet between them in their last five games, Aston Villa and Brentford may be the perfect opponents.

Double Dennis

(John Walton/PA)

With arguably the easiest double gameweek in recent memory, however, is Watford, who will play Newcastle and Burnley in GW22.

Both of the Hornets’ opponents currently sit in the relegation zone with just one win each, while the Magpies have conceded 42 goals from 19 league games.

Step forward Emmanuel Dennis – the Watford forward has scored five goals and registered three assists in his last seven league appearances.

At just £6.1m he has returned eight goals and six assists this season, ranking ninth for Creativity among forwards and seventh for Threat.

And with Dennis’s Watford facing bottom-of-the-table Norwich after their kind double gameweek, there has arguably never been a better moment to add the Hornet to your side.