FPL tips: Which players are being shown the door and why?

Keeping an eye on the FPL market is key to fantasy success, so what can you learn from the players being transferred out of squads around the world?

Looking ahead to gameweek 28, we have identified some of the most transferred-out players in each outfield position, categorised by price.

With that in mind, these are the players falling out of style ahead of the latest round of fixtures.

Cancelo cut

In defence, Joao Cancelo has been the most transferred-out defender in terms of net ownership, with his ownership dipping by 71,552 ahead of GW28.

The Manchester City defender is fit and available according to the FPL website, but having missed his side’s win against West Ham before appearing in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United, he was also rotated for the 5-2 defeat of Southampton.

Elsewhere, Leicester’s James Justin has been ruled out with a knee injury, with his return date unknown, according to the FPL.

The defender has racked up 101 FPL points this season – more than any other Foxes defender – and has two goals and two assists to his name, but has missed his side’s last five league games.

Meanwhile Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell is one of the game’s cheapest players at £3.8m, but a muscle injury looks to have ruled him out of the next game.

So long Salah

Further up the pitch, it is Mohamed Salah who leads the way in net transfers out, with his ownership dropping by 313,059 ahead of GW28.

Salah’s form, along with that of Liverpool, is likely the sole reason for this – the forward has no goals in his last four league appearances, while Liverpool have plummeted down the table.

Salah’s Threat scores remain positive, though, hinting at impending goals – at £12.5m however, managers will need some convincing.

At Leicester, Harvey Barnes has emerged as one of the country’s top talents, but a knee injury has halted his progress.

The FPL believe the midfielder may be available for GW31, meaning he would miss two fixtures before returning against West Ham.

Speaking of West Ham, Jesse Lingard will miss their next game as he is ineligible to face his parent club, with David Moyes taking his high-flying Hammers to Old Trafford.

Lingard has returned four goals and two assists in his last six games, so keeping the £6.1m man on the subs bench rather than selling may be a good idea.

Ings can only get better?

Up front it’s a similar story, with two enforced absences pushing sales, while one striker’s lack of form has seen his ownership plummet.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the man whose form is to blame for his ownership dip, having failed to score in his last four league appearances.

The England striker managed 11 goals in the first 11 games of the season, but with a cumulative Threat score of just 62 in his last four games, thousands are losing patience.

Newcastle’s Callum Wilson, meanwhile, is set to miss one match due to a hamstring injury, while Southampton’s Danny Ings has suffered a muscle injury which could rule him out too.

If he returns in GW30, however, Ings will only have missed one game, and would make his return against Burnley before taking on West Brom – could those fixtures be favourable enough to encourage some to stick with him?