Frank Lampard keen on return to management

Frank Lampard is eager to get back into management, should the right opportunity arise, following his departure from Chelsea.

Lampard was sacked in January after 18 months in charge at the club where he became a legend as a player, with Thomas Tuchel replacing the 42-year-old.

Prior to that, the former England midfielder had led Derby County to the Championship play-offs in his sole season at the helm.

Previewing this month’s London Football Awards, Lampard spoke of having already having had the chance return to the technical area.

“I’ve had some opportunities come up … which have been very flattering and very nice but were not the right thing.

“It was certainly the time for me to take a step out having been managing for two-and-a-half years full pelt and having the family situation. The opportunities were not quite right, but I think about [ a return to management] and it would be something I am very keen to do, at the right time, at the right place.”

Lampard went on to speak about the end of his reign at Stamford Bridge and the inevitability of a manager losing their job at some point.

“Nobody wants to lose their job and come out of the game you love, but at the same time … and I knew this very well, when you go into this career this will happen, no matter how good you think you are or whatever circumstances you are in.

“[But] it gives you a sense of perspective and what’s important.”

Lampard also revealed that during his time in charge at Chelsea, he tried to sign West Ham’s Declan Rice, although, according to ESPN, no formal offer was ever made.

“He is certainly a player I admire,” said Lampard. “It didn’t happen for various reasons. We obviously brought players in in the summer and it didn’t happen.”

