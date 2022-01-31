Freddie Woodman ‘buzzing’ after sealing loan switch to Bournemouth

Bournemouth have confirmed the loan signing of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

The 24-year-old joins the Cherries on loan until the end of the season from Newcastle, where he has been since 2013.

Woodman arrives on the south coast with Championship experience having spent the last two seasons on loan at Swansea, making 88 appearances overall for the club.

The shot-stopper has also represented England from under-16s up to under-21s.

Woodman wrote on Twitter: “Buzzing to have joined @afcbournemouth for the rest of the season. Big four months ahead.”