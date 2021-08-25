Free agent Aaron Lennon returns to Burnley

Aaron Lennon has re-joined Burnley after a spell training with his former club.

The 34-year-old winger was a free agent after departing Turkish side Kayserispor.

Former England international Lennon joined Burnley from Everton in 2018 and played 41 Premier League matches, scoring once, before leaving two years later.

The Clarets said on Twitter: “We are delighted to confirm that winger Aaron Lennon has agreed a deal to return to Turf Moor as a Burnley player.”