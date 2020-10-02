Frustrated Jim Goodwin vows to fight on as Kyle Magennis heads for Hibernian

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin had the sound of a man under pressure after Aberdeen hit back late to extend his side’s losing streak to six matches.

Ethan Erhahon had given the visitors the lead with a superb strike from distance early in the second half, but Marley Watkins found the bottom-left corner to level and Lewis Ferguson’s injury-time winner nestled in the same part of the net to earn Aberdeen all three points.

Goodwin felt his side had played well, but now faces a future without club captain Kyle Magennis who is on the verge of completing a move to Hibernian.

Goodwin said: “I made Kyle my captain in the summer for a reason. I believe he’s among the best midfielders in the country.

“You see the applause the likes of [Lewis] Ferguson, [Ross] McCrorie and [Allan] Campbell get, and I feel he’s in a similar mould.

“Hibs are very lucky to get him. I can only thank him for his efforts, and I’m gutted to lose him.

“In the current climate, financially things are tight for every club and we’re no different. It was out of my hands. The decision was made by the board and we wish him all the luck in the world.”

Magennis was not involved at Pittodrie, while St Mirren named just four substitutes compared to Aberdeen’s full complement of nine.

Goodwin added: “The players we did have tonight gave me absolutely everything and hopefully we’ll get to continue that on into the Betfred Cup in midweek.”

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes praised his side for finding a way to seal his 150th win as Dons boss, despite a far less comfortable performance than that they put in against Ross County last Sunday.

He said: “It’s the same three points as last week, and we deserved to win, but we had to work for it.

“St Mirren did so well at what they set out to do, and it’s a sore one for them. Particularly after we went behind to a brilliant goal, the question was being asked of us and I thought the players’ response was terrific.

“I thought we may just run out of time, but Lewis is a player who comes up with big moments. That’s his trademark.”