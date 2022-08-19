Fulham boss Marco Silva ready for ‘special game’ against rivals Brentford

Marco Silva is ready for the “special” visit of Brentford on Saturday as he prepares his Fulham side for the first-ever Premier League meeting with their west London rivals.

Fulham were victorious the last time the two teams met, winning the 2020 Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley.

An immediate return to the Championship followed for the Cottagers in 2021, when Brentford were promoted to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

With Silva guiding Fulham back to the top flight last season, the two teams are back in the same division.

“It’s a special game,” admitted Fulham boss Silva.

“We have experience playing so many derbies. I can’t say it’s just another game. But we prepare in the same way.

“In the first game against Liverpool, we started on the front foot and involved our fans. It’s what we should do tomorrow as well. We know that they can create the noise and atmosphere that will help us.”

The opening-day draw with Jurgen Klopp’s side may have been eye-catching, but Brentford usurped the surprise result by thrashing Manchester United 4-0 last weekend.

“It’s been a solid start from ourselves. We probably could get more points from both games, but that’s football,” added Silva.

“Last season Brentford showed their quality, their togetherness. They have started with a draw and a great win. They are confident, like we are as well.”

Former Hull and Everton boss Silva also praised the work done by Bees counterpart Thomas Frank, adding: “We don’t know each other well, but he’s doing a very good job.

“It’s difficult to play in this competition, and what he did last season and in the Championship showed his quality as a manager.”