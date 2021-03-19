Fulham v Leeds United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Fulham v Leeds United live stream, Sky Sports, Friday 19 March, 8pm GMT

Fulham will be looking to boost their survival hopes when they take on Leeds in the Friday night fixture in the Premier League.

Scott Parker’s side will climb out of the bottom three with victory here, which is all the incentive they need. Fulham were beaten by Manchester City last time out, but the outcome of games against the runaway league leaders is not what will determine their fate this season. A meeting with Leeds will not be easy, but Parker must feel his side have a chance to take all three points from their latest home game.

Fulham have made huge strides since the first few matches of the campaign, but there is still work for them to do. Scoring goals has been a problem at times, with the Cottagers failing to find the back of the net in three of their last four games. Parker will not go gung-ho against a Leeds team who always push bodies forward, but Fulham will need to pose more of a threat in the final third than they have done on occasion in recent weeks.

Leeds held Chelsea to a goalless draw last weekend. That result saw them slip to 12th in the standings, but a win here would move them back up to 11th. A top-half finish remains within the gasp of Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and that would be a tremendous achievement following promotion last time out. A 10-point buffer above the bottom three means they will almost certainly be in the top flight again next season.

Bielsa will be unable to call upon Patrick Bamford, who picked up an injury against his former employers on Saturday. Rodrigo Moreno is in line to start up top in his absence, with Jack Harrison and Raphinha providing support from out wide.

Pablo Hernandez will also be missing for the trip to west London, but Liam Cooper is expected to be fit. Adam Forshaw is a long-term absentee and is unlikely to feature this term.

Fulham are still without Tom Cairney, who remains on the treatment table with a knee problem. Bobby Decordova-Reid is also sidelined, while Marek Rodak is a doubt.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

