Gabriel Jesus makes big Mikel Arteta claim amidst Arsenal interest - report

Mikel Arteta has been heavily linked with the Arsenal manager's job ever since Arsene Wenger left, and he has a ringing endorsement from one of his current players.

Arteta is currently number two to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and in comments reported by the Manchester Evening News, Gabriel Jesus has said he already has the qualities of a top manager:

"He's helped a lot of players. When I want to do finishing after training, I tell him and he comes and helps me.

"So he is really fantastic for us. All the players know that — everyone knows that in the club. He is a fantastic guy and fantastic manager."

Speaking about the speculation that he will be the next man in charge at the Emirates, Jesus was unsure:

"I don't honestly know what he thinks about his career, that is for him. I hope he can find his way and I hope he can be happy."

It was widely reported that Mikel Arteta was close to getting the Arsenal job in the summer of 2018, before Unai Emery was hired instead. Since then, his reputation has continued to grow, and he's thought to be a front-runner for the position now.

According to a source at Manchester City, Arteta is very interested in the job, but wants assurances over the long-term vision of the club:

“Mikel wants the job but wants to know what is on offer and guarantees from them. He will then speak to the club.

"Nothing is going to happen before the end of this week from what we can tell."

Arsenal are not the only club to have been linked with Arteta. Another of his former club's, Everton, are said to be considering him to replace Marco Silva, while it's also thought he could be a candidate to replace Pep Guardiola once he leaves Manchester City.

