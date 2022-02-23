Gabriel Martinelli return puts Arsenal at full strength for Wolves game

Arsenal have a fully-fit squad for the Premier League visit of Wolves on Thursday night.

Forward Gabriel Martinelli is available again having served a one-match ban following his red card in the reserve fixture a fortnight ago.

Takehiro Tomiyasu could return at right-back after being an unused substitute in the win over Brentford on Saturday.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage reported no fresh selection concerns following Sunday’s victory against Leicester.

Forward Pedro Neto made a late substitute appearance following 10 months out with a knee injury, so should be involved in the squad again, while defenders Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera have resumed full training.

Mexico striker Raul Jimenez is set to return to the Emirates Stadium for the first time since fracturing his skull during a challenge with former Arsenal defender David Luiz in November 2020.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Lokonga, Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, Patino, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Boly, Marcal, Jonny, Gomes, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Neto, Trincao, Jimenez, Silva, Hwang.