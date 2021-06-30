Gareth Southgate got tactics spot on as England beat Germany – David Seaman

Former England goalkeeper David Seaman believes manager Gareth Southgate got his tactics “spot on” in Tuesday’s memorable victory over Germany.

England beat their old rivals in a tournament knockout game for the first time since 1966 as they reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win at Wembley.

Southgate attracted criticism by switching from a back four to a back five for the game, with the manager himself suggesting he would have been “dead” had things gone wrong.

Former England goalkeeper Seaman has been impressed by his old team-mate Southgate’s tactics (PA)

But after victory was secured with second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane, Southgate’s decisions were fully vindicated.

Seaman, a team-mate of Southgate when England reached the semi-finals of Euro 96, felt the formation not only offered extra defensive reassurance when required, but provided an attacking option via the wing-backs.

Seaman told Sky Sports News: “I think that is what it was designed to do – not let them impose on us and make sure that we do push them back and it did work.

“I remember watching the second half and I could see Luke Shaw on the halfway line, or even in the Germany half, when the ball was down our end. I was thinking, ‘This can’t be right’ – but it was dead right. Gareth had got it spot on.

“It was great to see they got that formation right straight away. It’s all positive going forward, going into the next game against Ukraine.

“Now we’re all asking questions, will he play three or four at the back – we’ll just say, ‘We don’t care, you know what you’re doing Gareth, do what you want’.”

England will play Ukraine in their last-eight tie in Rome on Saturday with the winners then facing Denmark or the Czech Republic for a place in the final.

Ukraine are England’s next opponents (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ukraine got through after digging deep to see off Sweden 2-1 with a winner in time added on at the end of extra time and Seaman feels they are not to be underestimated.

He said: “They looked strong, even in extra time. We have to be aware of that. We have to treat them with respect.

“It will be a hard game, no doubt about that, but if we play to our best I feel we have got enough to get us through to the semi-final.

“I feel there is more to come, that is the beauty of this England team and the squad, there is so much talent there that you always feel there is more to come.”