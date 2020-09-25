Gary Holt admits Livingston need a result

Livingston manager Gary Holt has told his players they need to start converting performances into points as they bid to climb off the Scottish Premiership basement.

The Lions came away from Celtic Park last weekend empty-handed despite putting in a spirited display in the 3-2 loss to the champions.

In the main, Holt has also been pleased with his team’s output from their first eight games, despite losing five of them.

St Johnstone are the visitors to the Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday afternoon and Holt is targeting a victory by hook or by crook.

He said: “I’m a firm believer that the harder you work the luckier you get.

“I don’t think we’re a million miles away, or inches away, from getting the results our play deserves.

“It’s always hard to keep banging that drum though, it’s hard to keep saying, ‘it’s my mistake for a goal’.

“It’s now getting the results and taking that selfishness, more so, to get the results.

“We can’t keep playing well and doing the things we are doing and not getting results.

“I can’t fault them, you look at the effort and the application, everything they did last Saturday, and that’s the thing you want to keep holding on to.

“There are a lot of positives but at the end of the day we’re sitting bottom to the league, that’s all the proof there is.

“Sometimes it’s not about how you get the result and we need to get one on Saturday.”

Holt, meanwhile, admits he does not know whether the fresh delay in fans being allowed back into stadia due to Covid-19 will have any impact on his ability to recruit new players.

He added: “I have no idea. I try not to think about it, I let the club and the people in charge deal with that.

“They’ll tell me and guide me day to day, week by week, but hopefully we can get people in at some point.

“I think there is an opportunity to do it at football and rugby stadiums, as long as it’s done in the safest environment.”