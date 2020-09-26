Gary Holt happy Livingston took chances to climb off foot of table

Livingston manager Gary Holt was delighted with his side for delivering a trademark performance in a 2-0 victory over St Johnstone.

Scott Tiffoney opened the scoring for the hosts in the 34th minute before teeing up team-mate Alan Forrest to find the net just seconds later as the Lions climbed up three places from the Premiership basement.

The success of last season’s fifth-place finish was built on the Lions making sure that the opposition knew they were in a game and Holt was thrilled with the fighting qualities his side displayed against Saints.

He said: “I thought we got what we deserved. I think in the majority of the games this season we’ve had a lot of possession and chances, not been clinical enough and have been punished.

“I’m really pleased we’ve taken the chances and even happier that people put their bodies on the line, putting their heads in where it gets hurt – that is what is synonymous with us.

“That drive, that determination and that desire to get hurt and put your body on the line for each other.

“I just felt it’s been coming and I keep telling the players the harder you work the luckier you’ll get and that’s how it played out.”

Holt was happy with his side’s collective performance but singled-out goal scorers Tiffoney and Forrest for praise.

He added: “It was two very good goals, great play, wee Tiff took it really well.

“I think it was the only place he could have put it and I’m really pleased for the wee man.

“He came in last Saturday and was excellent but then as a striker you’re judged on goals, more so by other people.

“Alan gets into areas, maybe it’s an unconscious thing he does, but he gets into areas where he picks up a lot of second balls.

“And he can strike it with both feet, that’s the pleasing thing. It was a great finish.”

Saints fell to a third straight defeat without scoring, with Callum Davidson’s side dropping to second bottom in the table.

Davidson said: “You could sum up the game in two minutes. From our corner, we conceded a goal and then 90 seconds later we were 2-0 down.

“It gives ourselves a massive hill to climb. We had a couple of good chances before that.

“The first ten minutes were pretty scrappy but once we went 2-0 down it was difficult to come back from that.

“I’d be concerned if we weren’t creating any chances. That’s the biggest thing for me. We want our strikers to start hitting a purple patch because our performances over the last six games have been better than the points tally suggests.”