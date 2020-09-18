Gary Holt spells out team ethic to his Livingston players ahead of Celtic clash

Livingston manager Gary Holt has challenged his players to take responsibility at both ends of the park as they prepare to face Celtic.

Livi are level on points with Scottish Premiership bottom club Motherwell after losing a late winner against Hamilton last weekend.

Other than a 4-1 defeat by Hibernian and their sole win over Ross County, Livi have been a goal away from picking up more points in every other game.

Holt wants each of his players to make every effort to be the man who can make that happen against Celtic, who won at St Mirren in midweek with the help of new signing Shane Duffy’s second goal in as many games.

“Anyone who saw the game on Saturday, we feel a bit aggrieved we lost the game,” Holt said. “We should have got something out of it, we had plenty of chances.

“But we spoke to the players, we are on the right track in how we’re playing – but we have to take responsibility at both ends.

“It’s not down to wee Scotty Pittman to score us a goal, or Jon Guthrie to pop up with a set-play, it’s the whole team.

“And, again, at the other end, we have got to defend better. Celtic are a phenomenal side and they have now added a lot of good goals from set-plays as well as their intricate play.

“They have a lot of strength and height in their team so you are going to have to man up and get hurt at times.

“But we are relishing it, we are going there with a game plan to get something out of the game, and hopefully they will be tired.”