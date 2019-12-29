Gary Holt talks up Livingston’s performance against Hibs

Livingston manager Gary Holt insisted his side richly deserved their 2-0 victory over Hibernian.

Jon Guthrie, who took his tally to four goals in five games, scored twice after the break after getting the last touch on a scramble in the box before heading in Steve Lawson’s cross.

The Lions dominated the second half following a nondescript first period that was full of application but lacking in quality.

Holt, whose side leapfrogged Hibs into fifth place in the Ladbrokes Premiership ahead of the winter shut-down, was thrilled with the victory.

He said: “It was a deserved three points. We knew it would be a tough game especially after they beat Hearts on Boxing Day.

“We wanted to make it uncomfortable and get at them and I thought we did that. We were at it from front to back, which we need to be.

“It was two good goals, they were well worked and we could have had more.”

Holt was pleased his side have laid strong foundations for surviving in the league by bringing the curtain down with a win in their last match in 2019.

He added: “We are a work in progress. The boys stay humble and honest, they give me everything.

“We know we will lose games but I think there has only been one game when we haven’t been at it.

“Sometimes we have shot ourselves in the foot but we are still learning at this level.”

Guthrie gave the hosts the lead in the 62nd minute after Craig Sibbald’s corner caused panic in the box before nodding past Ofir Marciano 15 minutes later.

Hibs boss Jack Ross admits he had no complaints about the outcome.

He said: “We didn’t deserve to win the game. There was not a lot between the teams in the first half and then the goal does have an impact, and post-goal we were a long way short of being good enough.

“The games we’ve played shouldn’t have had an effect, there is always an emotional comedown from a big game like Thursday, but physically we were in the same place as Livingston, they played away from home.

“I wouldn’t look at that as a factor, we have been a little bit like that in recent times, inconsistent with what we’ve produced and it’s something we need to rectify.

“There have been a lot of decent performances and results in the last couple of months but days like today shows we’ve still got a bit to go.

“We’re in the top half but we’d like to have an even more positive points total.”