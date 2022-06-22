George Harmon becomes Ross County’s third summer signing
By PA Staff published
Ross County have made George Harmon their third signing in just two days.
Malky Mackay’s side completed the acquisitions of Yan Dhanda from Swansea and Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi from Cavalry FC on Tuesday.
County have now signed left-back Harmon from Oxford City, with the West Brom youth product signing a two-year deal with the Staggies.
“George is a promising young talent that we have tracked over a period of time,” Mackay said.
“At 21 he has played men’s football and has thrived in that environment which is why we have brought him to the club.
“There are still aspects we want to develop with George, but he comes with a strong developmental pathway behind him at West Brom and is somebody we want to help as he keeps growing and learning.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.