George Oakley and Brian Easton sidelined for Hamilton

George Oakley (hamstring) and Brian Easton (foot) have joined Hamilton’s injury list ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership encounter with Livingston.

But on-loan Crystal Palace defender Sam Woods could make his debut while goalkeeper Luke Southwood has returned to club for a second loan stint from Reading.

David Moyo, Aaron McGowan, Jamie Hamilton, Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton remain on the sidelines.

Ryan Schofield is set to replace Ross Stewart on the bench for Livingston after the goalkeeper joined Queen of the South on loan.

Cece Pepe and Nicky Devlin are back running after injury but not ready to feature for the visitors.

Livingston midfielder Craig Sibbald signed a new two-year contract on the eve of the game.

Hamilton provisional squad: Southwood, Fon Williams, Fjortoft, Woods, Hunt, McMann, Want, Gogic, Alston, Martin, Ogkmpoe, Miller, Dales, Davies, Collar, Smith, Winter, Cunnningham.

Livingston provisional squad: McCrorie, McMillan, Lamie, Guthrie, Lithgow, Brown, Taylor-Sinclair, Odoffin, Bartley, Lawless, Crawford, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Pittman, Robinson, Dykes, Erskine, Souda, Tiffoney, Schofield.