Gillingham boss Steve Evans given one-match touchline ban

Gillingham manager Steve Evans has been given a one-match touchline ban for using abusive and insulting language towards a match official.

Evans has also been fined £1,000 after admitting a charge of breaching FA Rule E3 and accepting the standard penalty.

The Gills boss was sent to the stands during the 75th minute of Gillingham’s Carabao Cup match against Crawley on August 10, which Gillingham went on to win 10-9 on penalties.

Gillingham host Morecambe in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.