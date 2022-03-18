Giovanni Van Bronckhorst looking forward to Rangers’ date with Braga

Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst looked forward to a special encounter with Braga after his side were paired with the Portuguese club in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Scottish champions’ reward for knocking out Red Star Belgrade – on top of victory over Borussia Dortmund – is a clash with familiar opponents.

Gers beat Braga in the last 32 of the competition two years ago, weeks before much of Europe went into lockdown.

A Ianis Hagi double helped Rangers come back from two goals down to win the first leg at Ibrox before Ryan Kent’s goal in front of a large away crowd in Braga sealed a 4-2 aggregate win.

Braga sit fourth in the Portuguese league, well behind the traditional big three of Porto, Sporting and Benfica.

They finished second behind Red Star in Group F with 10 points before beating Sheriff on penalties and then Monaco 3-1 on aggregate in the last 16.

“It’s a strong side,” said Van Bronckhorst, whose team are on course to play either RB Leipzig or Atalanta in the semi-finals. “It’s always difficult to play against Portuguese teams.

“They were in the same group as Red Star so we already saw the two games Red Star played against them and we are going to prepare well for this tie as well and work hard to go through to the next round.

“It’s special for all of us to be involved in Europe. The games at home at Ibrox are always special and to travel into Europe with all the support we have from the fans, it just gives you a good feeling. The support we have is always fantastic.

“Playing against Braga with maybe six or seven thousand supporters travelling with us is always good. We always have a good chemistry with them.”

Alfredo Morelos and John Lundstram went off with what appeared to be minor strains as Rangers lost 2-1 in Belgrade on Thursday night.

But Van Bronckhorst flagged up no fitness concerns ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash with Dundee at Dens Park.

“I’m more than happy to have almost all players on board in the last phase of the season,” he said.

“Everyone is fighting for starting places so it is good competition we have now. You feel the energy and desire to keep going.”