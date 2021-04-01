Glen Kamara calls on Scottish football to take action at summit on racism

Glen Kamara called on Scottish football to take real action during a summit on racism.

With the Rangers midfielder on international duty with Finland, his lawyer, Aamer Anwar, represented him during Wednesday’s meeting, which was set up after he was subjected to alleged racist abuse from Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela.

Kamara has experienced further abuse on social media since the incident on March 18 and there were calls for easier ways of reporting such incidents to be set up during talks arranged by the Scottish Football Association.

Anwar said in a statement: “Glen welcomed the summit, and expressed his gratitude to the many clubs, players and fans that have provided him with unconditional solidarity.

“Like many black players, Glen said he now wants to see real action not just words or box-ticking exercises.

“For Glen a player’s racist conduct has consequences, it doesn’t simply end on the football field for the victim, as others are incited to continue with the racial hatred and bigotry on social media, 24 hours, seven days a week.

“Glen said he can walk off the football field, but racism has gone on to invade his personal space on social media, that hate is easily viewed by his family, friends, colleagues and community.

“When Glen plays he feels like he represents not just his family but all those young black kids who dream of one day playing for their team. Kudela didn’t just try to humiliate Glen, but also his mother and family.

“Glen is a young man who comes from a humble background, who has worked so hard to play at Rangers and on the international stage, his mother has sacrificed so much so that his dreams could come true.

“At the meeting with the SFA there was demand for them to have reporting measures for social media abuse along with robust sanctions against players who engage in racism.

“Glen hopes that UEFA would take strong action against Kudela and Slavia Prague, but also that the Scottish Football Association along with all the clubs take responsibility for the conduct of players as well as fans, otherwise this will keep happening to other black players like Glen and what message would that send to the next generation who dream that one day that they too, no matter their race or creed can succeed at football if they work hard.”

Both Police Scotland and UEFA are investigating the accusations against Kudela, which he has denied.

Kamara met UEFA’s investigating lawyer last Saturday and told him he was still “shaken and deeply upset” and has received further “racist abuse and threats via social media from Slavia Prague fans”.

Slavia reported Kamara to police for an alleged post-match assault of Kudela and the Czech club on Wednesday demanded the halt of “escalating biased pressure on UEFA and police officials” by Rangers.