Glenn Middleton could make his St Johnstone debut against Aberdeen

Glenn Middleton could make his St Johnstone debut when Aberdeen visit McDiarmid Park.

The Rangers winger has impressed Callum Davidson in training this week after agreeing a loan move and is set to make the bench.

Saints have a fully fit squad with Guy Melamed overcoming a niggle which contributed to him spending Saturday’s Betfred Cup semi-final on the bench.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists Scott Wright remains part of his plans for this season despite signing a pre-contract with Rangers.

The winger will move to Ibrox in the summer but remains in McInnes’ squad and could feature against St Johnstone in Perth.

Ross McCrorie (ankle) and Dylan McGeouch (groin) are both making progress in their recoveries but again miss out against Saints along with Mikey Devlin (ankle).