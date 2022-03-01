Glenn Middleton sidelined for St Johnstone as parent club Rangers visit Perth

Scotland v Belguim – UEFA Euro U21 – Qualifying – Group I – Tannadice Park
(Image credit: Robert Perry)

On-loan forward Glenn Middleton is not allowed to play for St Johnstone against parent club Rangers at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Zander Clark has an outside chance of returning from a calf problem.

Cammy MacPherson (shoulder), Callum Booth (groin), Shaun Rooney, Craig Bryson (both ankle), Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon (both knee) are all set to remain on the sidelines.

Rangers have seven players missing for the trip to Perth.

Aaron Ramsey, Filip Helander, Amad Diallo, Ryan Jack and Steven Davis are all missing.

Long-term absentees Ianis Hagi (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined.

PA Sport Staff