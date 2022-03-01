Glenn Middleton sidelined for St Johnstone as parent club Rangers visit Perth
By PA Sport Staff published
On-loan forward Glenn Middleton is not allowed to play for St Johnstone against parent club Rangers at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday.
Goalkeeper Zander Clark has an outside chance of returning from a calf problem.
Cammy MacPherson (shoulder), Callum Booth (groin), Shaun Rooney, Craig Bryson (both ankle), Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon (both knee) are all set to remain on the sidelines.
Rangers have seven players missing for the trip to Perth.
Aaron Ramsey, Filip Helander, Amad Diallo, Ryan Jack and Steven Davis are all missing.
Long-term absentees Ianis Hagi (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.