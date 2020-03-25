Goalkeeper Aston Oxborough extends Norwich deal

Norwich goalkeeper Aston Oxborough has extended his contract through until June 2022, with the option of a further year.

Oxborough, 21, has been with the Canaries since 2010, coming through the club’s academy.

Currently on loan at National League South leaders Wealdstone, Oxborough hopes he will be able to make the most of opportunities ahead when football finally resumes again following the coronavirus pandemic.

💬 "I’ve played senior games with Wealdstone and then continued training at Norwich with experienced Premier League players.— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) March 25, 2020

“It’s a big step for me to sign for another two years. It’s what I’ve been working for over the last two seasons, so I’m delighted to sign a new deal,” Oxborough said on www.canaries.co.uk.

“It’s been going well at Wealdstone so far this season. We’re sitting top of the league and have been for most weeks of the season. I’ve had some really good experiences, so I’m grateful to them for taking me.

“Hopefully football can come back and we’ll win the league, but we’ll see what happens.”

Norwich are bottom of the Premier League and six points from safety with nine matches left to play.

Oxborough hopes he can eventually follow the likes of full-back Jamal Lewis and midfielder Todd Cantwell in breaking through to Daniel Farke’s first team.

“It’s good to have players like Jamal and Todd to look up to, knowing that pathway is there, that’s the aim – to try to emulate what those boys did,” said Oxborough, who recovered from a broken thumb suffered during November.

“In recent weeks, we’ve been doing our own gym programmes that Norwich have given us to keep fit.

“Another benefit to my loan is that I’ve been playing senior games with Wealdstone and then continued training at Norwich with the experienced Premier League players. That’s been great for my development.”