Goalkeeper Trevor Carson believes his move to St Mirren ‘ticks all the boxes’

Trevor Carson insists his move from Dundee United to St Mirren on a two-year deal “ticks all the boxes”.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper joins up with fellow Northern Irishman Stephen Robinson with whom he worked at Motherwell, Morecambe and their international side.

It is Robinson’s second summer signing after recruiting midfielder Mark O’Hara.

Carson, who spent the second part of last season on loan at Morecambe, comes in for Jak Alnwick who left the Buddies to join Cardiff.

Carson told stmirren.com: “It’s been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks and I’m just delighted to come here and hopefully show the fans what I can do.

“In terms of a football decision this ticks all the boxes.

“I’m convinced we will do well next year and I want to be a part of that.

“I know what a good club this is and how ambitious it is as well so that was a big thing for me.

“I’m excited with the lads the gaffer is bringing in.

“He’s putting together a good dressing room and I look around the squad that is already here I can’t wait to meet them and get started.”