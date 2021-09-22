Goalkeeper Trevor Carson set to return as Dundee United take on Hibernian

Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson is set to return to the starting line-up after making way for Benjamin Siegrist in Sunday’s Dundee derby.

Carson had started three games in a row as long-term number one Siegrist missed out through injury but after the fit-again Swiss reclaimed his place last weekend, manager Tam Courts intends to give the in-form Carson another chance in this Premier Sports Cup tie.

Defender Liam Smith is battling to overcome the injury that caused him to miss out on Sunday.

Hibernian manager Jack Ross welcomes attacker James Scott back into the fold after he missed last weekend’s draw with St Mirren through illness.

Young midfielder Josh Campbell is also back in contention after injury.

Melker Hallberg (knee), Sean Mackie (foot), Jamie Murphy (hamstring) and Christian Doidge (Achilles) all remain sidelined.