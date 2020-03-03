Goalkeeper Will Dennis signs new long-term deal at Bournemouth
Bournemouth goalkeeper Will Dennis has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract at the Vitality Stadium.
The 19-year-old is part of Eddie Howe’s first-team squad but has yet to make his professional debut.
He regularly trains alongside senior keepers Aaron Ramsdale, Artur Boruc and Mark Travers and has enjoyed loan spells with non-league clubs Weymouth and Guernsey.
Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the Premier League club’s website: “Will has made huge progress under our goalkeeping coaches and is fully deserving of this new contract.
“He is a very talented young player with a bright future ahead of him, if he continues to apply himself in the way he has been.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.