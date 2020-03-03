Goalkeeper Will Dennis signs new long-term deal at Bournemouth

Bournemouth goalkeeper Will Dennis has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract at the Vitality Stadium.

The 19-year-old is part of Eddie Howe’s first-team squad but has yet to make his professional debut.

He regularly trains alongside senior keepers Aaron Ramsdale, Artur Boruc and Mark Travers and has enjoyed loan spells with non-league clubs Weymouth and Guernsey.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the Premier League club’s website: “Will has made huge progress under our goalkeeping coaches and is fully deserving of this new contract.

“He is a very talented young player with a bright future ahead of him, if he continues to apply himself in the way he has been.”