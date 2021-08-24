Goalkeepers Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow still out for Newcastle

Newcastle are still without goalkeepers Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow for the visit of Premier League rivals Burnley in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Dubravka (foot) and Darlow (coronavirus) are both likely to remain sidelined for a number of weeks yet, meaning Freddie Woodman could continue in goal.

Midfielders Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Isaac Hayden (knee) are both out.

Manager Steve Bruce intends to rotate his squad but says he will still name a “very, very strong” side.

Summer signings Nathan Collins and Wayne Hennessey could make their competitive Burnley debuts at St James’ Park.

With Clarets boss Sean Dyche having said “some” changes are likely, there also may be game time for youngsters Bobby Thomas, Owen Dodgson and Lewis Richardson.

Forward Matej Vydra and midfielder Ashley Westwood, who both sat out the 2-0 loss at Liverpool at the weekend, are doubts due to groin and toe issues respectively.

Midfielder Dale Stephens and defender Kevin Long continue with their recoveries following surgery.