Goodwin happy to be able to look forward to away day

St Mirren’s Jim Goodwin is looking forward to an away game without the burden of their poor record on the road dominating the build-up.

The Buddies lost their opening eight away games in the Ladbrokes Premiership before winning at Hamilton two weeks ago.

They now travel to Perth to face St Johnstone on Saturday aiming to keep moving in the right direction.

Goodwin told the club’s Buddievision online channel: “The away performances quite simply hadn’t been good enough.

“We had to wait too long for that victory at Hamilton a couple of weeks ago but delighted now we have got it and it’s something we don’t need to concern ourselves with anymore.

“St Johnstone will be another difficult game but it’s another team in and around us.

“If we go and get all three points it brings us a step closer to the top half of the table, which is where we inevitably want to end up.

“It’s going to be difficult, no doubt about it, but we will go there with a positive mindset, feeling good about ourselves on the back of the last couple of performances, and hopefully with a couple of the injured boys available for selection.”