Goodwin reveals St Mirren cannot afford to sign a proven goalscorer in January

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin says signing a striker will not be his priority in the January transfer window.

The Buddies are the lowest scorers in the Ladbrokes Premiership this season with 11 goals from 15 matches.

Goodwin would like to add one or two players to his squad next month but admits the club cannot afford to recruit the sort of forward who would deliver an instant return.

He said: “When the January window comes maybe we’ll be able to add a couple of real bits of quality that might make a difference.

“But we’re already very top heavy in terms of options in the squad. Jon Obika has been starting regularly, and we’ve also got Danny Mullen, Junior Morias and Cody Cooke. And then you add some of the other attacking options.

“Unfortunately someone who could come in and score you 10 or 15 goals comes at a premium. We’re realistic about it. We don’t have £5,000 to £10,000 a week to offer a striker who might be a proven goalscorer and make the difference.

“But I still have a lot of confidence in the forwards we have at the club. They’re getting into some good areas. We just need to compose ourselves a little bit better when the chances come along.”

St Mirren face Motherwell on Wednesday night hoping for a reversal of fortunes, having played well against Hibernian and Aberdeen only to lose both matches.

Goodwin admits he would happily trade plaudits for points against Stephen Robinson’s men.

He added: “We want to right the wrongs from the weekend and get a positive result on the board. In the last couple of games we should have had at least a point against both Hibs and Aberdeen.

“But in our predicament I’d rather we played poorly and win. Results are always the most important thing.”

Defender Kirk Broadfoot will again miss out for St Mirren with a foot injury.

“Kirk is talking to a specialist and after that we’ll have a better idea of the path we’re going to go down with that one,” Goodwin said.

“We’d love to have him back in the squad as we’re limited in terms of options in the defensive areas.”